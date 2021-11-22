ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder
Nov 22, 2021
Pakistan

CSS exams: Screening test to be held in Feb 2022: SAPM

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab has said that the screening test for Central Superior Service (CSS) Competitive Exam 2022 would be held in February next year. Talking to APP, he said that MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) based Preliminary Test (MPT) prior to main written examination of CSS was accorded approval by the Federal Cabinet in its last meeting.

The SAPM said the screening test was aimed at filtering the serious candidates for the CSS written exam. It would prove to be a ‘win-win’ not only for the FPSC, but also for the candidates by saving the time of FPSC, as well as, students.

He said the initiative would reduce the CSS recruitment process from 20 months to 12 months, enabling FPSC to effectively select highly motivated candidates for the main CSS exam.

Shehzad said the screening test before competitive examinations was being practiced all over the world. The test did not take into account domain specific knowledge required to perform in various groups. He said the matter was earlier considered in Cabinet meeting held on December 10, 2019, wherein the proposal for introduction of screening test prior to written exam was not approved.

SAPM Mohammad Shehzad Arbab CSS exams

