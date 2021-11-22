KMU conducts awareness session on diabetes

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq has said that the rapid spread of diabetes in society is reaching dangerous levels which is a big challenge for all of us.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an awareness and screening event on World Diabetes Day jointly organised by KMU Institute of Public Health (KMU-IPH) and Aims Sugar Hospital Peshawar.

Prof Dr Najma Siddiqui Birmingham University UK, Dr Sana Ajmal, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer Aims Sugar Hospital, Dr Asnaf Qadir (USA), Saba Tanveer, Director IPH Dr Saima Afaq, President Public Health Association Dr Saima Abid, Dr Muhammad Tufail and Dr Jawad Ahmed, besides a large number of health professionals, students and diabetics were also present at the occasion.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that in the past we have been focusing more on curative aspects instead of awareness and precautionary measures due to which the incurable disease like diabetes is on the rise in our society which is evidenced by having diabetes in every one person across the globe and four in Pakistan out of ten persons.

He said that at KMU we are focusing on prevention of various ailments along with the treatment which is yielding encouraging results. He said that it is possible to prevent most communicable and non-communicable diseases including diabetes for which certain precautionary measures have to be taken.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that in order to prevent the spread of some other rapidly spreading diseases including diabetes, we have to focus on treatment as well as their prevention through mass awareness campaigns.

He said that diabetes was earlier considered a disease of the elderly and wealthy people but now people of all ages, genders and classes are suffering from it, therefore, as a nation, we have to fight this scourge together as it spreads rapidly. He said that KMU, along with some other partners, was working on a major project on diabetes research and prevention which was expected to yield encouraging results.

Prof Dr Najma Siddiqui, Dr Sana Ajmal, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Dr Jawad Ahmed and Saba Tanveer also addressed the function.

While in the end, the participants also participated in the awareness walk led by Dr Zia ul Haq. It is worth mentioning that various stalls were also set up on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day event in which blood screening, eye, dental and foot check-ups of the participants besides large scale awareness were also provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021