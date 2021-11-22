ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMU conducts awareness session on diabetes

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq has said that the rapid spread of diabetes in society is reaching dangerous levels which is a big challenge for all of us.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an awareness and screening event on World Diabetes Day jointly organised by KMU Institute of Public Health (KMU-IPH) and Aims Sugar Hospital Peshawar.

Prof Dr Najma Siddiqui Birmingham University UK, Dr Sana Ajmal, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer Aims Sugar Hospital, Dr Asnaf Qadir (USA), Saba Tanveer, Director IPH Dr Saima Afaq, President Public Health Association Dr Saima Abid, Dr Muhammad Tufail and Dr Jawad Ahmed, besides a large number of health professionals, students and diabetics were also present at the occasion.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that in the past we have been focusing more on curative aspects instead of awareness and precautionary measures due to which the incurable disease like diabetes is on the rise in our society which is evidenced by having diabetes in every one person across the globe and four in Pakistan out of ten persons.

He said that at KMU we are focusing on prevention of various ailments along with the treatment which is yielding encouraging results. He said that it is possible to prevent most communicable and non-communicable diseases including diabetes for which certain precautionary measures have to be taken.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that in order to prevent the spread of some other rapidly spreading diseases including diabetes, we have to focus on treatment as well as their prevention through mass awareness campaigns.

He said that diabetes was earlier considered a disease of the elderly and wealthy people but now people of all ages, genders and classes are suffering from it, therefore, as a nation, we have to fight this scourge together as it spreads rapidly. He said that KMU, along with some other partners, was working on a major project on diabetes research and prevention which was expected to yield encouraging results.

Prof Dr Najma Siddiqui, Dr Sana Ajmal, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Dr Jawad Ahmed and Saba Tanveer also addressed the function.

While in the end, the participants also participated in the awareness walk led by Dr Zia ul Haq. It is worth mentioning that various stalls were also set up on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day event in which blood screening, eye, dental and foot check-ups of the participants besides large scale awareness were also provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khyber Medical University KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq Aims Sugar Hospital

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

KMU conducts awareness session on diabetes

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania

Read more stories