ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Multan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur: Medicinal plants cultivated in over 1,000 kanals of land

APP 22 Nov 2021

MULTAN: Medicinal plants, in connection with vision to promote high value crops, were cultivated at area of over 1000 kanals in districts Multan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur. This was stated by Assistant Director Fruits and Vegetable Dr Qaisar while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

He informed that promotion of high value crops was a joint venture of ministry of national food security & research and agriculture department Punjab. About high value crops, he explained that high value crop offered high economic returns, contrary to traditionally sown crops. About sowing of medicinal plants, Dr Qaisar added that Fennel seed (soo’nf), Kalonji, Celery (Ajwine), Spaghetti (Ispghol), Basil (Tulsi) and Linseed (Alsi) were cultivated in district Multan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur. The government is offering seeds and fertilizers, free of cost, for demonstration plants. Similarly, the expenditure of these six crops were very low.

There was immense use of these plants in manufacturing of medicines. Pakistan used to import these medicinal plants or their extracts from neighbourly country and thus it had to pay high amounts, said Dr Qaisar.

Now, the incumbent government is paying immense focus on promotion of high value crops. Both, financial and technical assistance is being provided to farmers, said Dr Qaisar. Recently, medicinal plants have been sown at area of 1000 Kanals, with assistance of government, in the region.

To a query about profit margin, the assistant director fruit and vegetable stated that these medicinal plants offer gigantic returns, beyond expectation of farmers. He, however, added that local farmers lacked awareness about the medicinal plants.

The department is also holding awareness session for the peasants. About marketing of the medicinal crops, he stated that the government held talks with different pharmaceutical and herbal companies. Dr Qaisar urged farmers to cultivate high value crops also as it would help improving their standard of life but also strengthen country’s economy.

Multan Bahawalpur Khanewal Medicinal plants

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Multan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur: Medicinal plants cultivated in over 1,000 kanals of land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania

Read more stories