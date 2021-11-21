Dengue fever claims six lives in Punjab

At least six people died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Punjab in a single day, it was reported on Sunday.

Health officials said that five patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever died in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura.

During the current season, the fever has claimed 118 lives in Punjab. “In last 24 hours 279 cases of mosquito-borne fever reported in Punjab with 217 dengue cases in Lahore,” a health official stated.

“The total number of dengue fever cases in Punjab this year has reached 23,576,” he added.

Presently 1,378 patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted at government hospitals of Punjab, health secretary.

Earlier, the health authorities urged the citizens to take preventive measures against dengue virus, which is rapidly spreading across the country.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that dengue fever is spreading in various parts of Islamabad.

The DHO issued the dengue alert, urging people to take following preventive measures to protect themselves from the dengue virus: (i) Wear long sleeves, (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset, (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles, (iv) avoid self-medication rather seek doctor's advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.