ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dengue fever claims six lives in Punjab

  • Five patients died in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Nov 2021

At least six people died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Punjab in a single day, it was reported on Sunday.

Health officials said that five patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever died in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura.

During the current season, the fever has claimed 118 lives in Punjab. “In last 24 hours 279 cases of mosquito-borne fever reported in Punjab with 217 dengue cases in Lahore,” a health official stated.

Country reports alarming spike in dengue fever cases

“The total number of dengue fever cases in Punjab this year has reached 23,576,” he added.

Presently 1,378 patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted at government hospitals of Punjab, health secretary.

Earlier, the health authorities urged the citizens to take preventive measures against dengue virus, which is rapidly spreading across the country.

There’s alarming rise in dengue cases across country

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that dengue fever is spreading in various parts of Islamabad.

The DHO issued the dengue alert, urging people to take following preventive measures to protect themselves from the dengue virus: (i) Wear long sleeves, (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset, (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles, (iv) avoid self-medication rather seek doctor's advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

deaths Punjab Dengue fever

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dengue fever claims six lives in Punjab

Three coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai area

FCA for October: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.75/u hike for Discos

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Provision of 5G can greatly benefit Pakistan's healthcare, education sectors: experts

Iran's Mahan Air says hit by cyber attack

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Read more stories