PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Press Release 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but we will remain united through our future generations too, said a press release.

He said that “we will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs)” during a meeting with Chinese business delegation being led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

“We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of two countries,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who are setting up industries in Pakistan, on an emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and the provision of utilities.

PM directs to resolve issues of Chinese investors setting up industries in Pakistan

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics, and information technology sectors.

OPPO, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smart phones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, along with senior officers concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

