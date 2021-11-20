PM directs to resolve issues of Chinese investors setting up industries in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues of Chinese investors who are setting up industries in Pakistan.

The PM directed this while meeting a Chinese business delegation in Islamabad, Aaj News reported. Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong were also present in the meeting.

"Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but will remain united through future generations," the PM said. He was apprised that Chinese businessmen are ready to start operations in glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

The PM assured the delegation that all support will be given to Chinese businesses on a priority basis. He also directed authorities concerned to facilitate the Chinese investors for setting up industries in Pakistan by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities.

During the last few years, Chinese companies have made substantial investments under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects as well as separately.

Both countries also have a Future Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and launched its second phase last year.

Recently, Chinese company vivo opened its new smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan, with fellow competitors such as Xiaomi and Realme already in line to open up their local manufacturing sites within the next few months.