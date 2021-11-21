ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Zaheer Abbasi 21 Nov 2021

ISALAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that no negligence would be tolerated for resolving the problems of the masses and immediate action would be taken against the government officials found to be involved in making false statement to increase the level of citizen satisfaction on Citizen’s Portal.

The prime minister said, after he was presented a report of the officials involved in making fake and frivolous complaints and resolution to increase the level of citizen satisfaction.

The dashboard report on Citizen’s Portal was based on investigation against 154 officers of Punjab, 86 officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, three officers of Sindh, and 11 officers of the federation.

After the investigation, 44 government officials of Punjab were found guilty of forgery, and action has been taken against 45 government officials after the IG Punjab’s investigation. The IG Punjab reported that action was taken against 45 officials bearing 25 dashboards; one official did not join the inquiry proceedings, as he had already left the department, while 10 out of 44 have accepted their fault and pleaded guilty of stating that it was an act of mistake on their part.

PCP: PM directs reopening of partially resolved complaints

Remaining 34 officials tried to put the blame on each other or upon their supervisors.

The KPK chief secretary reported that they have taken action against 39 government officials, and government employees who were found guilty of forgery were suspended. Inspector General KPK reported that 10 officials of IGP Police were placed under suspension and regular departmental enquiry has been initiated under KP Police rules.

Sindh IG reported that show-cause notice has been issued to three officials, including SIP and ASI as per ED rules. The prime minister issued instructions to the chief secretaries and IGs of the provinces that the government would not tolerate failure to resolve public issues and he would be personally monitoring public complaints on the Citizen’s Portal.

