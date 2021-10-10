ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PCP: PM directs reopening of partially resolved complaints

Zulfiqar Ahmad 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to reopen 83,741 partially resolved complaints filed by the people on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) against various government departments.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) said that all the complaints would be reopened and assigned to concerned officials for necessary action.

Out of total 83,741 complaints which will be reopened, 3,181 complaints - the highest number of complaints received at Pakistan Citizen's Portal - are against the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

It had been reported that about 43,351 complaints would be opened in 773 federal departments, while 40,415 complaints related to provincial governments will be re-assigned to 2,450 departments.

According to the PMDU, the concerned authorities would be assigned the task to proceed against whom the masses have lodged their complaints at Citizen's Portal.

The prime minister also directed for re-opening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided. Out of total complaints, 43,351 are against 773 federal government departments, which would be re-opened, said the statement.

Expats' complaint on Citizen's Portal: PM takes Land Revenue official to task

Whereas, 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would be re-opened. While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highways, 412 to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 874 complaints against Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Sindh, and 130 complaints are against the secondary education in Balochistan.

"All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints," said the statement. Earlier, the PMDU received the first quarterly (Jan-March) report of public courts conducted by 32 federal intuitions.

According to the report, out of 6,911 complaints, 4,842 were resolved in public courts of federal intuitions and numerous complaints by the masses were sent to the officers concerned for resolution.

A total of 10,060 public awareness questions regarding federal intuitions were answered, with the report adding further that public hearings were conducted through Facebook Live and live telephone calls by the heads of concerned institutions. According to the PMDU, federal institutions held 955 e-court hearings as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Citizen Portal IESCO PMDU Federal govt

Comments

1000 characters

PCP: PM directs reopening of partially resolved complaints

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories