PCP: PM directs reopening of partially resolved complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to reopen 83,741 partially resolved complaints filed by the people on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) against various government departments.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) said that all the complaints would be reopened and assigned to concerned officials for necessary action.

Out of total 83,741 complaints which will be reopened, 3,181 complaints - the highest number of complaints received at Pakistan Citizen's Portal - are against the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

It had been reported that about 43,351 complaints would be opened in 773 federal departments, while 40,415 complaints related to provincial governments will be re-assigned to 2,450 departments.

According to the PMDU, the concerned authorities would be assigned the task to proceed against whom the masses have lodged their complaints at Citizen's Portal.

The prime minister also directed for re-opening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided. Out of total complaints, 43,351 are against 773 federal government departments, which would be re-opened, said the statement.

Expats' complaint on Citizen's Portal: PM takes Land Revenue official to task

Whereas, 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would be re-opened. While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highways, 412 to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 874 complaints against Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Sindh, and 130 complaints are against the secondary education in Balochistan.

"All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints," said the statement. Earlier, the PMDU received the first quarterly (Jan-March) report of public courts conducted by 32 federal intuitions.

According to the report, out of 6,911 complaints, 4,842 were resolved in public courts of federal intuitions and numerous complaints by the masses were sent to the officers concerned for resolution.

A total of 10,060 public awareness questions regarding federal intuitions were answered, with the report adding further that public hearings were conducted through Facebook Live and live telephone calls by the heads of concerned institutions. According to the PMDU, federal institutions held 955 e-court hearings as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021