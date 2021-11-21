ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Delimitation bodies for LG polls in Sindh notified

NNI 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced its schedule of delimitation committees for holding local government polls in Sindh.

The election commission has notified that the delimitation for local bodies’ election in Sindh will be finalized between December 1st and February 23, according to a notification issued by the ECP.

The final list of delimitation will be displayed on Feb 23, the ECP said.

“In the first phase ground work including maps will be prepared from Dec 1 to 15. From Dec 16 to January 1st, the limits of the union councils, nd union committees and wards will be determined,” the ECP said.

Towards restoration of LGs

The election commission has constituted new delimitation committees, comprises of three members, in each district of Sindh.

“The delimitation commission committee will be comprised of District Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and the election officer.”

“The committee will be authorized to determine limits of the union council, union committee and wards,” the ECP announced.

Sindh had amended its local government law in Feb 2015 to give delimitation powers to the election commission.

JI proposes amendments to Sindh LG Act 2013

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP has earlier announced, twice, constitution of delimitation committees for local government polls in Sindh, i.e., in September last year and June this year.

The local councils had completed their previous tenure in the province on August 31.

LG polls ECP local government polls LG polls in Sindh

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Delimitation bodies for LG polls in Sindh notified

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

Fawad directs EAD, FIA to probe allegations against FAFEN

Read more stories