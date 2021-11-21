Delimitation bodies for LG polls in Sindh notified

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced its schedule of delimitation committees for holding local government polls in Sindh.

The election commission has notified that the delimitation for local bodies’ election in Sindh will be finalized between December 1st and February 23, according to a notification issued by the ECP.

The final list of delimitation will be displayed on Feb 23, the ECP said.

“In the first phase ground work including maps will be prepared from Dec 1 to 15. From Dec 16 to January 1st, the limits of the union councils, nd union committees and wards will be determined,” the ECP said.

Towards restoration of LGs

The election commission has constituted new delimitation committees, comprises of three members, in each district of Sindh.

“The delimitation commission committee will be comprised of District Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and the election officer.”

“The committee will be authorized to determine limits of the union council, union committee and wards,” the ECP announced.

Sindh had amended its local government law in Feb 2015 to give delimitation powers to the election commission.

JI proposes amendments to Sindh LG Act 2013

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP has earlier announced, twice, constitution of delimitation committees for local government polls in Sindh, i.e., in September last year and June this year.

The local councils had completed their previous tenure in the province on August 31.