JI proposes amendments to Sindh LG Act 2013

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has proposed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 on the provincial government's official request, seeking legislation for an empowered municipal system in the province.

"The party has proposed amendments in to modify it as per ground realities in the province, after the government officially approached the JI for the same," JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a joint news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday.

The JI, he said, has been closely monitoring the situation in connection with the local bodies elections in Sindh. He was flanked by JI Karachi Secretary General, Munim Zaffar, Deputy chief Dr Osama Razzi and Secretary Information Zahid Askari during the press conference.

He said that his party has proposed a "mega city government" rule to replace the existing Karachi Metropolitan Corporation one to run affairs of the city more largely.

A major demand for direct poll from the voters to elect mayor and deputy mayor of the city is one of the amendments, he said. The JI leader also shared that his party has proposed to replace district municipal corporation system with town municipal administrations.

"In principle the JI opposes appointment of administrators, however, the party recommends to place administrators, if necessary, but not for more than three months and if the necessity persists a reference should be sent to the apex court in the province or to the Sindh Assembly," Hafiz Naeem said.

He also proposed to place all development authorities under the proposed mega city government. To further strengthen the local bodies rule, he recommended powers for the mega city government to collect more taxes.

He said that the JI in its response also proposed to remove ambiguity from the prevailing act and replace the sentence "As may be prescribed by the government" to solid and clear terms. The city policing and traffic police should also be placed under the authority and control of the proposed government, he added.

In order to strengthen the system, a dateline for the next election should be announced in 90 days before the end of an existing term. The JI also proposed to place all local bodies under the proposed system of governance, he elaborated on the proposed amendments. The JI has sought a greater autonomy and powers for the government over hiring and firing of officials in its setup.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021