Nov 20, 2021
Pakistan

No one tells me or guides me on how to write my verdict: CJP

  • Dispels notion judiciary was being influenced by or taking dictation from other institutions
BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2021

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has said that courts in the country are free to conduct their business, stressing that no one dare tells him what decisions to write.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the CJP responded to a statement of the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Ali Ahmad Kurd, that there was a clear and observable division within the judiciary.

In his remarks, the CJP dismissed Kurd's statement, saying that the judiciary was not being influenced by or taking dictation from other institutions, saying that he does not recall any such instances.

"I have not taken pressure of any institution or listened to any institution. No one tells me or guides me on how to write my verdict," the chief justice stated.

He further said that no one has dared to interfere in his work, adding that he makes the verdict on his cases according to his understanding and conscience.

CJP concerned at deteriorating law and order situation

"My court gives justice to the people. Come to the court Ali Ahmad Kurd and see what is happening. Read the court's decision and see what is happening," Justice Ahmed said. He added that it was wrong to give such generalised statements without quoting a specific instance.

"Do not create discord and lift the people's trust from the institutions," the CJP added.

