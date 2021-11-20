ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Dollar rises on safe-haven bid

Reuters 20 Nov 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: The dollar rose on Friday as investors sought safe havens after Austria said it would be the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown amid surging COVID-19 infections, and Germany said it could follow suit.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.357% at 95.903, close to its 16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday. The dollar was on track for a weekly gain of around 1%.

The euro, meanwhile, which has been on the back foot all week, hit a 16-month low amid the COVID surge in Europe and as expectations have grown that interest rates will be hiked faster elsewhere, particularly in the United States.

Commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, often seen as risky, all declined.

“The greenback is capitalizing on risk-off flows,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

On top of a lockdown, Austria also said it will require all its citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Feb. 1, while Germany’s health minister cautioned lockdown restrictions could return there.

“One thing is certain, if the whole of Europe had to go under lockdown once more, and depending on how long that would last, we would need to rethink our growth scenarios,” said Stephane Ekolo, global equity strategist at brokerage Tradition. The euro has declined more than 1% this week versus the dollar and was down 0.61% on the day at $1.13055, having earlier touched $1.1248, its weakest since July 2020.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doubled down on her cautious position on Friday, saying the ECB should not tighten policy as it could undermine recovery. Expectations are growing that the dollar can strengthen further into next year as US economic data, including retail sales numbers earlier this week, has largely been surprising to the upside, while inflation has been running hotter-than-expected.

