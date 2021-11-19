ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House to vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long delay

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives will vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill on Friday after an hours-long overnight delay by the chamber's top Republican.

Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the House, are seeking to advance Biden's massive domestic investment bill, which has been scaled down from their initial $3.5 trillion plan but still aims to invest millions to expand education, lower healthcare costs and tackle climate change.

The chamber reconvened at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) with a vote planned soon after. If the measure passes, it would still need approval in the Senate, where it is likely to face changes, before Biden could sign it into law.

The move comes after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for more than seven hours starting late Thursday night in remarks cataloging a list of Republican grievances - some related to the bill and some not - while at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive of his obstruction.

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

It also follows the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) estimate that the bill would raise federal budget deficits by $367 billion over 10 years, but that additional revenues from improved Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax collections could generate a net increase in revenues of $127 billion through 2031.

The White House estimates the IRS changes will generate $400 billion in additional revenue and says the bill overall will reduce deficits by $121 billion over a decade.

Several moderate Democrats said they needed the CBO's assessment before they would vote, and several of them said they accepted the White House's math.

The legislation follows the $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that Biden signed into law this week - two key pillars of Biden's domestic agenda - and a separate $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed in March.

US House of Representatives biden administration Climate Fund

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US House to vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long delay

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as Covid grips Europe

Read more stories