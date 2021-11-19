ANL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.78%)
Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

  • Says Rs35 billion have been allocated as subsidy for construction of houses
BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is incentivizing construction industry to help low income people have their own houses.

Speaking at a ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority's project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad on Friday, the PM said that of the total 4400 apartments, 2000 each have been allocated for low income people and middle-income people.

Four hundred apartments will be provided to slum dwellers, the premier added.

Earlier this year, the PM had performed the ground-breaking of the low-cost housing units.

He had witnessed the Memorandum of Understanding signed among the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO), which is jointly carrying out the project.

600 flats to be given to slum dwellers: PM performs ground-breaking of low-cost housing units

Meanwhile talking about the government taking steps to incentivize the construction industry, the PM said that Rs35 billion have been allocated as subsidy, for the construction of houses of the low-income segment.

"Government will provide Rs300,000 subsidy on every house for the first 100,000 units," he added. Currently, the PM further said, 100,000 apartments are under construction, adding that the process will now expedite as the structure of the system has been finalized.

