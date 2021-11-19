ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FNEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.84%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.45%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.99%)
BR30 19,990 Decreased By ▼ -209.72 (-1.04%)
KSE100 46,535 Increased By ▲ 424.64 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,084 Increased By ▲ 188.53 (1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA boss threatens to pull out of China over Peng Shuai

AFP 19 Nov 2021

BEIJING: The head of the Women's Tennis Association says that he is willing to pull tournaments out of China if tennis star Peng Shuai remains unaccounted for and her sexual assault allegations not investigated.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on Chinese social media earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had "forced" her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

The claims were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like Weibo platform and the 35-year-old has not been seen since, drawing mounting concern over her wellbeing.

Since then the WTA, the top world body for women's tennis, has called for proof that she is safe and a growing number of tennis stars have been drawing attention to Peng's case, including Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

WTA boss Steve Simon told CNN that he is willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of business in the lucrative China market to ensure Peng's safety.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," Simon said.

"Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business."

"Women need to be respected and not censored," he added. Pressure has been growing on Chinese authorities to clarify the status and safety of Peng, but Beijing has remained silent on her fate.

China's state-run CGTN this week published a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials.

In the email, Peng purportedly claims that her earlier accusations are "not true" and says she is "resting at home and everything is fine".

But doubts were quickly flagged about the awkward language used in the purported email from Peng, which Twitter users noted had a cursor visible in the screenshot posted by CGTN.

Simon said that he was struggling to believe the email was authentic and said it was a "staged statement of some type".

"Whether she was coerced into writing it, someone wrote it for her, we don't know," Simon told CNN.

"But at this point I don't think there's any validity in it and we won't be comfortable until we have a chance to speak with her."

China Women's Tennis Association Peng Shuai

