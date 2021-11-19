China reports 24 new coronavirus cases for Nov 18 vs 35 day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 18 compared with 35 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, eight were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with six a day earlier.

China reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 18, mainland China had 98,427 confirmed coronavirus cases.