DCO SG visits PTA HQs

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General for Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters, Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Thursday. Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) welcomed the secretary general.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including enhanced cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs), growth of digital economy, and efforts to advance the Digital Pakistan vision.

The DCO is a global multilateral body, established in 2020, that aims to increase digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy through cooperation among the member states, which includes the Islamic Republic of Pakistan along with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

