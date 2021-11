KHAIRPUR: Prominent politician and former federal minister Syed Pervaiz Shah passed away in Khairpur on Thursday. Syed Perviaz Shah was the nephew of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and brother of MNA Syed Javed Shah.

Syed Pervaiz Shah had defeated Pir Pagara in an election at a young age and he was a close aide of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.