ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSRL funds relocation of local families in Thar Block-1

Press Release 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has fully funded the relocation of hundreds of local families from Thar Block-1. An SSRL spokesman said on Thursday that a total of 450 families from two local villages in Thar Block-1 will be compensated by the company to relocate outside the mining area in Thar Block-1.

SSRL is working on a Coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, which is a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.

The local population from two villages in Thar Block-1, Wervai and Tilwayo, had to be relocated as the villages were located in the mining area. After consultations with the people of the two villages it was agreed that they will be paid cash compensation to relocate.

A total number of 266 families from Wervai and 184 families from Tilwayo will get compensation. Cash compensation for each family is Rs4.25 million. Most of the villagers have already built their houses outside the mining area while some have used the remaining cash to start businesses.

“We are pleased to facilitate the relocation of the local villagers. They have started moving into their new homes. Some of them are also starting new businesses. Our main aim is to work with the locals of Thar to create our future together,” said Mr Li Jigen, CEO of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

SSRL has also funded development work in the areas where the families have relocated by paving roads, providing solar street lights and building school, mosque and temple. Each family has received power connections while SSRL is also facilitating in water supply to them.

It may be mentioned that SSRL has provided job opportunities to more than 3500 local workers and majority of them belong to the Thar region. Apart from providing job opportunities, SSRL has opened many business opportunities for locals, resulting in a lot of direct and indirect employment and revenue generation.

”We have built big houses ourselves using the money provided as compensation by SSRL against our old Choras (Local traditional Hut). I am very happy that SSRL has chosen to build our colony as their model village and provided us with great facilities like Asphalt roads, school, mosque,” said Bashir Lanjo, a local villager.

Kewal, another local resident of Meghwar Paro Warvai said that, “The money we received from SSRL is not only used in building new houses but we have also started our own business in Islamkot. Now we are not compelled to other cities like Karachi in search of jobs.”

Thar Coalfield is No. 1 in Asia and No. 7 in the world. The Block 1 open-pit coal field covers an area of 150 sq-km, and the estimated total lignite resource reserve is about 2.6 billion tons. Block 1 is the largest open-pit coal mine under construction in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shanghai Electric SSRL Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited SSRL funds Thar Block 1

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SSRL funds relocation of local families in Thar Block-1

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories