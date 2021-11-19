Markets
19 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Summit Bank Limited 19-11-2021 11:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd 22-11-2021 12:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 22-11-2021 11:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 23-11-2021 11:00
East West Insurance Co. Ltd 23-11-2021 14:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 24-11-2021 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 25-11-2021 14:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Co. Ltd 25-11-2021 13:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 26-11-2021 10:00
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00
=========================================================
