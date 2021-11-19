KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Summit Bank Limited 19-11-2021 11:00 Bawany Air Products Ltd 22-11-2021 12:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 22-11-2021 11:00 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 23-11-2021 11:00 East West Insurance Co. Ltd 23-11-2021 14:00 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 24-11-2021 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 25-11-2021 14:00 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd 25-11-2021 13:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 26-11-2021 10:00 Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00 =========================================================

