Mohammad Amir tests positive for Covid, will miss Abu Dhabi T10 League

  • Tournament starts on November 19 in Abu Dhabi
Syed Ahmed 18 Nov 2021

Fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has withdrawn from the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League after testing positive for Covid-19.

The left-arm quick, who was supposed to represent Bangla Tigers in the event, announced this development on Twitter on Thursday.

“Hi everyone just wanted to say I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery,” Amir wrote on Twitter.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether he would feature in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting in Sri Lanka next month where he represents Galle Gladiators.

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

The 2021 edition of the T10 league will commence on November 19 in Abu Dhabi. The final of the 34-match tournament, where every match lasts for 90 minutes, will be played on December 4 at the same venue.

The 29-year-fast bowler, who prematurely retired from international cricket, has been a regular in franchise cricket.

So far, Amir has featured at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), Vitality Blast T20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), and Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Besides, he has also represented Essex Cricket Club in the County Championship.

