ANL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGGL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.2%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,244 Decreased By ▼ -291.03 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,089 Decreased By ▼ -105.66 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By ▼ -77.33 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in Asian trade on Thursday, losing ground on the New Zealand dollar, after having fallen against the pound and yen overnight as traders assessed whether the US currency's recent surge was starting to stall.

Markets' assessment of global central banks' differing responses to rising inflation have largely driven currencies in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.38% to $0.7023 after a central bank survey showed near-term inflation is expected to rise in the fourth quarter.

The day before, sterling rose 0.5% to a one-week high against the dollar after a spike in Britain's October inflation piled pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates at its meeting next month.

The British currency was last at $1.3502, up slightly on the day.

Against the Japanese currency, the dollar inched down to as low as 113.86 yen on Thursday but was still in sight of Wednesday's 4-1/2-year high of 114.97.

On Thursday the euro was at $1.1327, languishing near a 16-month low.

Strong US retail sales data earlier this week added fuel to the dollar's recent rally, which started last week after a strong US inflation print bolstered market bets that the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates around the middle of next year.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, hit its highest since mid July 2020 on Wednesday at 96.226.

However, "the sustainability of the current dollar strength beyond the next few months looks far from certain," said Luc Luyet, FX strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

"Market expectations of the Fed are starting to be particularly hawkish, suggesting limited tailwinds for the US dollar going forward from that factor."

Others, however, saw a drop in the dollar as a chance to buy.

"Dips have been hard to come by lately, but anything into the low-95s looks like a buying opportunity," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

Elsewhere, commodity currencies were hurt by oil prices, which slumped to six-week lows.

The Canadian dollar was at 1.2622 per US dollar, at a six-week low. Markets are expecting the Bank of Canada to start raising interest rates early next year.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7263, also at a six-week low. Bitcoin was at around $60,000, off 0.6%.

Dollar dollar index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories