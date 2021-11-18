The Recruiters to hold Pakistan Sourcing Summit in Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment, payroll outsourcing and training consultancy will be organizing the fourth edition of Pakistan Sourcing Summit on January 13th, 2022 at Karachi School of Business & Leadership Auditorium.

Pakistan Sourcing Summit is the only platform in Pakistan where people finders, talent geeks, game changers and risk takers congregate to collaborate, network to hear first hand the challenges, new trends and opportunities shaping the talent sourcing industry of corporate Pakistan.

Around 150 HR decision makers, CEOs, Talent Heads, Consultants, CHROs will attend the event.

The proud partners of Pakistan Sourcing Summit are Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP) as promotional partner, Talent Management Institute (TMI) and Mentoring Hub as Learning Partners, IGLOO and Sacha’s Cakes as Dessert Partners, Karachi School of Business & Leadership as Venue Partner, AAJ News and Business Recorder as Electronic and Print Media Partners.