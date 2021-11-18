ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
Nov 18, 2021
Pakistan

LWMC asked to identify ghost staff

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has asked the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to identify ghost staff and subsequently take appropriate action.

He also told the company to make new recruitment on vacant sanitary workers posts in order to improve cleanliness situation in the provincial capital. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with LWMC here on Wednesday. Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and others attended the meeting.

On the occasion, he expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness situation in Lahore and thus directed the Company (LWMC) to remove 7000 tons of garbage daily. “No compromise would be made on the situation of cleanliness,” he added.

He further said that the number of waste collection points should be increased and the best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in the provincial metropolis. “The cleanliness situation should be daily monitored and citizens’ complaints need to be addressed at the earliest, as the provision of a neat and clean atmosphere was the government’s responsibility,” he added.

He also announced to hold LWMC’s board meeting every week. Meanwhile, the Minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Lala Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, an elder brother of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

