NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
18 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
283,094,659 166,933,612 11,647,033,499 7,066,799,654
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 758,797,301 (1,724,411,435) (965,614,133)
Local Individuals 8,706,540,167 (7,817,256,401) 889,283,765
Local Corporates 4,772,046,201 (4,695,715,833) 76,330,368
===============================================================================
