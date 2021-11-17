Sri Lankan shares end at record high on industrials boost

Industrial stocks powered Sri Lankan shares to a record closing high on Wednesday, a day after the main index crossed the 11,000 level for the first time.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.15% higher at 11,024.89 points, hitting a record for the third straight day.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka were the top boosts to the index, climbing 6.1% and 8.4%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 10.25 billion rupees ($51.00 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 384.6 million shares, from 538.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares rebound as financial, industrial stocks gain

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 939.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan stock market is closed on Thursday for a holiday.

The island-nation reported 720 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 552,994, data from the country's health bureau showed.

It reported 18 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 14,034, according to the data.

About 62.68% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.