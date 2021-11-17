ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,227 Decreased By ▼ -315.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 17,961 Decreased By ▼ -137.9 (-0.76%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
South Africa's rand firmer ahead of CPI, retail sales data

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed early on Wednesday, as traders awaited consumer price inflation and retail sales data due later in the day, as well as an interest rate decision on Thursday.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4875 against the dollar, 0.19% firmer than its previous close, recovering after hitting 15.5700 earlier - its weakest in more than eight months as the dollar strengthened.

Investors are awaiting domestic inflation data, due alongside retail sales data on Wednesday, and the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday.

"Today's CPI and retail sales data will be important gauges to see if the SARB will raise interest rates," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

The central bank slashed its repo rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low as the economy battled the coronavirus crisis. However, inflation has accelerated since July's 4.6% year-on-year to 5% in September.

A Reuters poll found 13 of 20 economists surveyed between Nov. 10-12 said the SARB would keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.50%, while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the SARB would hike interest rates at this meeting.

In fixed income, the yield on benchmark 2030 government bond was up a single basis point to 9.465%.

rand Dollar won

Comments

