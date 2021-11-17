India's Oct.1 to Nov. 15 sugar output rises 24.3% y/y

MUMBAI: Output at Indian sugar mills from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 rose by nearly a quarter year on year to 2.09 million tonnes as many operations started crushing earlier than usual, a trade body said on Wednesday.

India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices.

Sugar mills have so far contracted to export 2.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.