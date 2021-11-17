Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s fifth round from today

LAHORE: Buoyed by a dominating 10-wicket win over Northern at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Southern Punjab will enter the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, which commences from Wednesday (today).

Southern Punjab will take on Sindh at Gaddafi Stadium. Southern Punjab and Sindh have been the best sides in the competition to date as Southern Punjab lead the points table with 60 and Sindh are ranked second with 40. The match between these teams will be live-streamed through Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel across the globe.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - who have same points as Sindh, but are ranked third – will play fourth-placed Central Punjab at Multan Cricket Stadium. The two sides are joint-winners of the last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and will be eager to bag crucial 16 points by securing a win to catch up with Southern Punjab.

