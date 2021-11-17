ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC dismisses PTI candidate Cheema’s petition

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for by-polls in NA-133 Jamshed Cheema and his wife against the rejection of their nomination papers by Returning Officer (RO) and the election tribunal.

A division bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir dismissed the petitions after hearing arguments of the lawyers for the PTI and the PML-N.

Earlier, Cheema’s counsel Mobeenuddin Qazi argued before the bench that the RO rejected the nomination papers of the petitioners on the basis that their proposer was not a registered voter of the same constituency.

He said the proposer had duly obtained a voter certificate from the election commission before proposing the candidature of the petitioners. He pointed out that the voter certificate did not show his constituency.

The counsel stated that the petitioners came to know through media news that their proposer was not a registered voter of the constituency. He said the petitioners sought permission from the RO to change the proposer but their request was dismissed.

The counsel argued that all other members of the proposer’s family were voters of NA-133 and non-listing of the proposer in the voter list was a fault on the part of ECP. He said the ECP included over 3000 fresh voters in the constituency.

The counsel said the petitioners had been illegally disenfranchised and deprived of their constitutional right to contest the election as impugned orders passed by the election tribunal and the RO were in violation of article 4 of the Constitution.

The bench also warned the petitioners for giving an impression that delay in their petitions is on the part of courts. The lawyers of the ECP and the PML-N voter argued that the petitions were not maintainable. The bench dismissed the petitions through its short order.

Previously the two benches of LHC had rescued from hearing the petitions of PTI’s candidates for personal reasons. A PML-N worker had challenged the nomination papers on the ground that the proposer of PTI`s candidate, Bilal Hussain, was not the resident of the same constituency as required under the Elections Act, 2017. Lahore`s constituency had fallen vacant after the death of PML-N Lahore President and MNA Pervez Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court ECP Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir Justice Jawad Hassan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

LHC dismisses PTI candidate Cheema’s petition

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories