Pakistan
2 students die as train rams into school van
17 Nov 2021
SHEIKHUPURA: Two female students on Tuesday died and eight others got critically injured when a college van collided with a train at a railway crossing in Sheikhupura.
According to details, a train coming from Shorkot collided with van carrying college students in Bahrianwal Phattak area of Sheikhupura.
The college van was transporting the female college students from Chak 4 Rasala to Sheikhupura and all the students are residents of the same village.
One female student died on the spot while many others got critically injured during the accident.
