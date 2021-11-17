2 students die as train rams into school van

SHEIKHUPURA: Two female students on Tuesday died and eight others got critically injured when a college van collided with a train at a railway crossing in Sheikhupura.

According to details, a train coming from Shorkot collided with van carrying college students in Bahrianwal Phattak area of Sheikhupura.

The college van was transporting the female college students from Chak 4 Rasala to Sheikhupura and all the students are residents of the same village.

One female student died on the spot while many others got critically injured during the accident.