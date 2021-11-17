Manufacturing of G-4 super capacitors: Ghani Global joins hands with Kilowatt Labs of USA

KARACHI: Ghani Global Holding Limited (GGL) has joined hands with Kilowatt Labs Inc USA for the manufacturing of latest Generation-4 super capacitors in Pakistan.

Speaking at a signing ceremony, Atiq Ahmad CEO GGL said that the company had raised Rs. 2.4 billion from the market to install calcium carbonate and super capacitors plants. He said that the total investments for the projects were estimated to US$ 14 million, of which, US$ 6 million would be invested in calcium carbonate plant, which would be operational by September 2022.

Moreover, he said that the under the joint venture signed between GGL and Kilowatt Labs Inc USA, super capacitors manufacturing plant would be installed in Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone, Faisalabad.

Furthermore, he said that super capacitors were energy storage device, which would not only replace the batteries but would make the country’s industrial sector energy efficient. Atiq said that the objective of GGL was to enter in the markets, which had not touched in Pakistan to explore different venues for huge export potential.

Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, CEO Kilowatt Labs Inc USA said that new technology always came in the developing nation after being tested and used in the Western world but now this was the first time when such new technology was brought into Pakistan.

He said that GGL and Kilowatt Labs Inc USA had clubbed together for installing the second and the largest super capacitors plant in the world and added that the cost of production of super capacitors was very low and had huge export potential.

He said that the company had rolled out its technology in 43 countries and it had done a huge project in Dubai as solar applicator. Waseem said that super capacitors could be monitored and controlled through cloud based Sirius view battery management system.

Terming inflation and currency devaluation as major challenges, , Aqeel Kareem Dedi, chairman AKD Group said that Pakistan was back on track as the numbers were now showing improvement after the current account deficit rise in July-August. “The market trend is bearish and this is the right time to invest in stocks,” he added.

John Coronado, US Councillor for commercial affairs in Pakistan said that US mission always promoted business between Pakistan and the United States and encouraged more partnerships between these two countries. A large number of people from different walk of life were present on the occasion.

