ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPITB, KPEZDMC sign MoU to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Infor-mation Technology Board...
Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa economic zones development and management company (KPEZDMC) for one window business Facilitation Platform here on Tuesday at boardroom of KPEZDMC Peshawar.

Managing Director KPITB Sahibzada Ali Mahmud and Chief Executive officer KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal khattak signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments under the project “Digital Jobs in KP”.

The purpose of the said MoU is to develop a platform which includes mapping of processes, development of process flows, proposing process reengineering if required, regulatory and legal requirements for setting up a business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa etc.

The primary objective of this initiative is to significantly reduce the time required for business registration within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increase transparency to build the trust of prospective investors, and contribute to improving the ease of doing business index ranking in Pakistan. The scope of the platform is to consolidate all registration processes and facilitate under one-window.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou KPITB business community KPEZDMC

