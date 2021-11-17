KPITB, KPEZDMC sign MoU to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa economic zones development and management company (KPEZDMC) for one window business Facilitation Platform here on Tuesday at boardroom of KPEZDMC Peshawar.

Managing Director KPITB Sahibzada Ali Mahmud and Chief Executive officer KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal khattak signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments under the project “Digital Jobs in KP”.

The purpose of the said MoU is to develop a platform which includes mapping of processes, development of process flows, proposing process reengineering if required, regulatory and legal requirements for setting up a business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa etc.

The primary objective of this initiative is to significantly reduce the time required for business registration within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increase transparency to build the trust of prospective investors, and contribute to improving the ease of doing business index ranking in Pakistan. The scope of the platform is to consolidate all registration processes and facilitate under one-window.

