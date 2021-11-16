ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
India coach Dravid seeks right recipe for global success

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

MUMBAI: India must strike a balance between trying to win every match and building a side that can be successful in future global cricket events, new head coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday.

Success in International Cricket Council events has eluded India in recent years and the team failed to reach the semi-finals of the recently concluded Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The tournament marked the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure as India's head coach, while Virat Kohli also stepped down from leading the side in the T20 format.

"You have to strike that balance. Of course we want to win every single game we play for India, but we cannot not think about the long term picture as well," said Dravid, whose stint begins with the home series against New Zealand.

"It's a combination of both in any situation. Thinking long-term and thinking about what is in the future, certainly, is my job as a coach."

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012 and accumulated more than 10,000 runs in both formats, has coached India's Under-19 and A teams and was also the head of the National Cricket Academy.

India still strong despite big name absentees: NZ coach

India, who play the first of a three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday in Jaipur, can mend their record in ICC events in the next two years with the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 50-over World Cup at home in 2023 alongside the World Test Championship coming up.

Dravid said the team will not prioritise any particular format under him but emphasised he will closely monitor players' physical and mental wellbeing.

"My role initially will be to sit back and observe and then step in as and when required. We have time for that, so there's no rush," he said.

"As far as vision is concerned, for me, it's about us looking to improve constantly every day and that we keep getting better as players and people and we should be fine."

India International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup Rahul Dravid head coach

