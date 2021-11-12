Wade, Stoinis power Australia into World Cup final
DUBAI: Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Australia into the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.
Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit the winning six in his 41, put on 81 runs to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.
The left-handed Wade, who was dropped by Hasan Ali on 21, smashed three straight sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over to set up a title clash with New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.
David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.
Australia suffered an early blow when Shaheen trapped skipper Aaron Finch lbw for nought as the Pakistan-dominated crowd erupted.
The in-form Warner kept up the attack from one end with support from Mitchell Marsh.
But Shadab turned up the heat in the seventh over to get Marsh out for 28.
The leg-spinner struck in each of his four overs to claim the big wickets of Steve Smith, for five, Warner, and Glenn Maxwell, for seven as Australia lost half their side for 96.
Warner walked when he was caught behind after hitting three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball stay but replays later showed there was no contact off the batsman’s bat.
Stoinis and Wade steered the team to their second T20 World Cup semi-final and dream of a maiden title.
Blow to helmet
Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored with 67, and Fakhar Zaman, who hit an unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries, put on 72 for the second wicket to help Pakistan to a 176-4 after being put into bat.
Rizwan’s opening stand of 71 with skipper Babar Azam, who made 39, unsettled the Australian bowling in the first six overs of powerplay.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke the opening stand after sending back Babar, who has amassed 303 runs to lead the tournament’s batting chart, caught at long-on following his 34-ball knock laced with five fours.
Rizwan kept up the attack and smashed Zampa for a six to become the first player to aggregate 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year.
He survived a hit on the helmet grill by a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins as the physio came in to conduct a concussion test with the batsman smiling.
A six and a single off pace bowler Josh Hazlewood brought up his fifty in 41 balls with Zaman at the other end before he exploded as well.
Rizwan finally fell to Mitchell Starc while trying to force the pace and was caught at mid-off, ending an attacking partnership that came in 46 balls.
Zaman finished off the innings with two sixes in the final over from Starc who took two wickets.
PM says small farmers under increased focus
Wade, Stoinis power Australia into World Cup final
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments
Comments are closed.