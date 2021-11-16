Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of four more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling on the world to hold the neighbour accountable for its gross and systematic violations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that since October 1, at least 25 Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so called “cordon and search operations” by Indian forces.

"Extrajudicial killings, illegal detentions, daily harassments and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, continue to be the norm in IIOJK," FO said.

Pakistan condemns deployment of more Indian troops in IIOJK

The statement further said that India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force and brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle.

"Pakistan has shared with the international community a comprehensive dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJK," the press release said.

The FO also called on the world to hold India accountable for its gross violations of human rights in IIOJK.

"The Indian government must allow international human rights and humanitarian organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders unhindered access to IIOJK to conduct independent investigations and allow the people of the occupied territory to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions," the statement added.