ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.43 (1.26%)
BR30 20,709 Increased By ▲ 337.65 (1.66%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.18 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,918 Increased By ▲ 172.23 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise as investors shake off positive auction outcome

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Most Japanese government bond (JGB) yields tracked US Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, with investors shaking off positive outcome of a domestic five-year note auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465%.

The government auction for five-year notes received bids worth 4.54 times the amount sold, stronger outcome than a bid cover ratio of 3.86 times at the previous auction.

Benchmark US Treasury yields rose nearly five basis points to a three-week high on Monday as companies rushed to sell debt before liquidity thins during holiday trade and ahead of a US government sale of new 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

Yields on shorter end notes also gained, with the two-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120% and the five-year yield gaining 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.675%.The 40-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.720%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to 151.63, with a trading volume of 17,466 lots.

JGB

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise as investors shake off positive auction outcome

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories