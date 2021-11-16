ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.63%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.4 (1.26%)
BR30 20,715 Increased By ▲ 343.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.14 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 173.25 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

AFP 16 Nov 2021

LONDON: Britain's prime minister said Monday that finding a solution with the European Union to Brexit agreement problems regarding Northern Ireland "still seems possible", but reiterated he was ready to trigger a suspension clause in the deal.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that deals with the British province, was designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland -- a key requirement of the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence over British rule.

It imposes checks on goods heading to the province from mainland Great Britain -- England, Wales and Scotland -- to prevent them travelling via EU member state Ireland into the rest of the bloc unchecked.

Unionists in Northern Ireland argue the checks effectively create a border in the Irish Sea, compromising the province's place in the wider UK.

Britain and the EU are at loggerheads over the rules, which London signed up to in 2019 but now says are unworkable, and which Brussels maintains are needed to protect the integrity of the EU single market.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his government "would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible".

He added: "But if we do invoke Article 16 (the suspension clause) -- which by the way is a perfectly legitimate part of that Protocol -- we will do so reasonably and appropriately, because we believe it is the only way left to protect the territorial integrity of our country."

The EU has warned of "serious consequences" if the suspension goes ahead.

Talks to resolve the deadlock broke up without agreement last week, but will resume in Brussels this week.

European Union Brexit Northern Ireland Britain's prime minister

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories