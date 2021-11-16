Saqib Nisar rejects report

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Monday has said that the news reported regarding him is contrary to fact. In a statement, the ex-top judge told, “Rana Shamim was asking for extension as Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice but I didn’t approve.” What can I say on this ‘lie’ of Rana Shamim, he said.

Saqib Nisar said that it’s not wise to record reaction on every fake and baseless allegation.

Earlier, in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked the Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

The minister said he had read a strange news item. Instead of fabricating silly stories and conspiracy theories, the Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz, he said.

Fawad said that Maryam had claimed that she did not own any property even in Pakistan.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that explosive news story peels off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target party supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion.”