ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting scheduled for Monday was postponed due to lack of quorum. Besides its chairman Javed Latif, MNAs, Kanwal Shauzab, Aftab Jehangir, and Ali Nawaz Awan, all belonging to the PTI turned up for the meeting.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also came to attend the meeting. Speaking informally on the occasion, Javed Latif, MNA stressed the need for following the rule of law.

He said even after passage of over seven decades, democracy was not as strong as it should have been. New member of the committee Ali Nawaz Awan said that this forum should remain above party line and all members should work for ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy.

He said that all stakeholders were being consulted on the Pakistan Media Development Authority law. Javed Latif also raised the issue of affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.

The next meeting of the committee has been convened on November 22. The committee has summoned all the concerned persons in the next meeting of the committee. The Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill, 2021, will be considered in the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan Farrukh Habib Kanwal Shauzab Javed Latif

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA body meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories