NA body meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting scheduled for Monday was postponed due to lack of quorum. Besides its chairman Javed Latif, MNAs, Kanwal Shauzab, Aftab Jehangir, and Ali Nawaz Awan, all belonging to the PTI turned up for the meeting.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also came to attend the meeting. Speaking informally on the occasion, Javed Latif, MNA stressed the need for following the rule of law.

He said even after passage of over seven decades, democracy was not as strong as it should have been. New member of the committee Ali Nawaz Awan said that this forum should remain above party line and all members should work for ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy.

He said that all stakeholders were being consulted on the Pakistan Media Development Authority law. Javed Latif also raised the issue of affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.

The next meeting of the committee has been convened on November 22. The committee has summoned all the concerned persons in the next meeting of the committee. The Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill, 2021, will be considered in the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

