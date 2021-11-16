750 children: health screenings carried out

KARACHI: Annual health screening of 750 children registered under the Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care Program was carried out at different Alkhidmat health centres.

In the first phase, screening was carried out for four out of seven clusters in Karachi. The screening for the rest of clusters will be carried out as per schedule.

Consultants for eye, ENT, dental and other fields examined the children. On the occasion, required medicines were provided free of cost to the children.

Necessary tests were also performed upon them.

Health experts updated the guardians and associates of the orphan children about precautions for health during the winter season.

