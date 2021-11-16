ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

AFP 16 Nov 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid.

The UN has warned that around 22 million Afghans or half the country will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover.

"There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. He cited World Food Programme figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.

"For twenty years, the health sector has remained dependent on foreign aid. No basic work has been done ... so the healthcare infrastructure and its resources could survive," he said.

Foreign donors and non-governmental organisations have financed everything, he continued, adding: "No factories have been built, the domestic resources haven't been utilised." The Taliban overthrew the previous US-backed government on August 15 following a lightning offensive into the capital.

The international community then froze the aid on which the country's economy so heavily relied.

"How we can provide services if the foreign resources are curtailed and the international organisations cut their aid?" Omar said. "The World Bank, EU, and USAID (the US development agency) do not fulfil the promises they made to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

UN Taliban World Food Programme food shortage Abdul Bari Omar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories