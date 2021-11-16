ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
Algeria to buy milling wheat

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat and has also relaxed its standards for insect-related damage which would favour offers of Russian wheat, European traders said on Saturday. The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes, but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: in 2021 between Dec. 16-31, and in 2022 between Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, the shipment is one month earlier.

Wheat wheat crop wheat export wheat rates

Comments

