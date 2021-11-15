ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai hits near 4-year high after Emaar's strong earnings

Reuters Updated 15 Nov 2021

Dubai's stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Monday, hitting its highest level in nearly four years, after robust earnings from blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Meanwhile, the Saudi index was in the red due to lower oil prices.

Dubai's main share index climbed 2.7%, closing at its highest since February 2018, lifted by a 4.1% jump in Emaar Properties after it reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Dubai Financial Market surged 14.7%, rising for a ninth session in eleven.

Dubai plans to list its "Salik" road toll system on the Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, said on Twitter on Saturday.

Investors are optimistic after a second IPO was announced by the government and the initiative is starting to create a dynamic in the private sector, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Saudi index leads most Gulf bourses higher

Among other gainers, Deyaar Development soared 15% after reporting that its quarterly profit almost doubled, and Amlak Finance closed up 14.9% as it swung to quarterly profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index declined 0.6%, weighed by Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank , which fell 2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Crude prices fell on expectations of increasing supply, while higher energy costs and rising COVID-19 cases are also seen weighing on demand.

Oil markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%, retreating from record highs, hit by a 0.7% fall in International Holding .

The Qatari index gained 0.1% after petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rose 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index shedding 1.4%, as most of the stocks on the index declined.

The Egyptian bourse retreated on inflation fears, said Makarem, adding that investors could take profits over the short term.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.6% to 11,837

ABU DHABI dropped 0.3% to 8,269

DUBAI rose 2.7% to 3,255

QATAR added 0.1% to 11,979

EGYPT lost 1.4% to 11,497

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,781

OMAN rose 0.7% to 4,031

KUWAIT declined 0.6% to 7,818

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's stock market Qatari index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai hits near 4-year high after Emaar's strong earnings

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Read more stories