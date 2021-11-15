AC Hyderabad inaugurates Bachat Bazaar

HYDERABAD: Assistant commissioner Hyderabad Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro Inaugurated Bachat Bazar in Tandojam to provide relief to the poor, middle class and daily wage earners. Talking to media, the AC said that the purpose of organizing Bachat Bazaar was to provide relief to the people by the Sindh government.

On the special instructions of MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro the pulses, flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits, meat and other essentials are being sold at lower prices than the market.

He further said that efforts are being made to ensure organizing Bachat bazaar every week so as to provide maximum relief to the people. Mukhtiarkar Faheem Zohaib Mangi, political and social personalities of the area also accompanied him on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021