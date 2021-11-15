Steep rise in prices of kitchen items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items including flour, chicken meat, tomatoes, vegetables, pulses, cooking oil, fruits and others have risen sharply in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Flour price has touched a new peak in the local market as 80-kg sac was available at Rs7000/- while 85 kg bag at Rs7400-7500/-, forcing the bread makers (tandoor) to sell Roti at Rs-15 and Rs20-30, according to the survey. Similarly, a 20-kg flour is being sold at Rs1250-1300/- and Rs1400/- in the local market.

Price of live chicken has increased at Rs251/- from Rs240/- per kg in the local market, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs200/- while hen eggs being available at Rs280-300 per dozen, in the retail market, the survey said.

Cow meat is being sold at Rs550-600/- per kg, while mutton beef is being sold at Rs1300-1400/- per kg, the survey noted.

However, it was noticed that with the arrival of fresh consignments, the sugar prices have gone down at Rs105/- per kilo in local market as price of 50-kg sac has decreased at Rs5400-5500/- which was selling at Rs6000-6400/- in the previous week.

Prices of all confectionery items have also increased sharply owing to a surge in the maiden (fine flour) rate as 50-kg sacs are being sold at Rs 6,000/- in the wholesale market, the survey noted. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160/- per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140/- per kg, the survey noted.

Local traders and market sources have attributed that prices of vegetables have escalated owing to rising prices of petroleum commodities. Five kilogram tomatoes are being sold at Rs750-800/- while in retail, it was available at 160-180/- per kilo, while onion is being sold at Rs70/- against the price of Rs60/- per kg in the local market.

Ginger is being sold at Rs400-450/-, while garlic was available within range of Rs250-300/- per kg, the survey noted. Red-colored potatoes were being sold at Rs90/- per kg which was selling at Rs60/- per kg, while white-colored potatoes were available at Rs50-60/- per kg, it added.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs250-300/- per kg, capsicum at Rs250/- per kg, arvi is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/- per kg, lady finger at Rs120/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs70/- per kg, turnip at Rs70/- per kg, Spanish at Rs30/- per bundle, cucumber at Rs60/- per kg, lemon at Rs120/- per kg, green chili at Rs150/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs90-100/- per kg, while cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg.

Price of cooking oil and ghee has further increased in the local market, according to the survey, different brands and quality ghee and cooking have been sold within range of Rs250-260/-, Rs300-320/- and Rs350/- per kg/litre in retail market.

The prices of food grains/ grocery items have also increased in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs200/- per kg while small size at Rs160/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs280/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs250/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs170/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs180/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs150/- per kg, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas available at Rs 60-80/dozen, guava was being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250/- per kg, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120/- per kg, grapes at Rs150-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

