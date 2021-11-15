ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Boeing to convert 11 737s into cargo planes

AFP 15 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Boeing got the ball rolling Sunday at a major air show in Dubai, announcing a contract with an Icelandic company to convert 11 single-aisle 737 aircraft into cargo planes. The five-day Dubai Airshow, the aviation industry’s first large gathering since Covid-19 clipped the sector’s wings last year, comes as global air traffic remains around half the level of 2019.

But global demand for air cargo transport is nine percent above pre-crisis levels, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The American plane-maker on Sunday did not disclose the value of the contract with Icelease to convert 11 Boeing 737-800BCFs — previous generation of the MAX series — into cargo planes.

To meet growing demand, Boeing announced it would open three new freighter conversion lines in Canada and the United Kingdom, in addition to those recently opened in China and Costa Rica.

“It was a nascent phenomenon before Covid. Pre-Covid, we just couldn’t put enough 737 (cargo planes) out there to satisfy the market,” Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing Global Services, told reporters in Dubai.

The aviation industry has weathered the global supply chain crisis that has created headaches for the shipping industry. But amid a slump in global air traffic, during which traditionally half of all air freight was carried in the holds of passenger aircraft, airlines have turned to cargo planes. And due to the decrease of air traffic during the pandemic, hundreds of planes have been abandoned — particularly older generation ones — which could potentially be turned to cargo aircraft.

Boeing cargo planes 737 global demand for air cargo

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing to convert 11 737s into cargo planes

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Elements involved in speculative trade responsible for rupee depreciation: Tarin

All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop airing CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam murder case

Virtual session: Opposition mulls over legislation in Parliament

NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

Read more stories