FWCCI to organise conference on 15th

Press Release 15 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) will organize First All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents Conference on 15th Nov, 2021 at Faisalabad.

Eighteen Chambers presidents are invited to participate in addition to arrival of various important dignitaries, said Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI. She was addressing to the emergent meeting of FWCCI Executive Committee held on 12th Nov, 2021. She said that necessary arrangements have been made for this historic conference in Faisalabad that will be scheduled in Circle Club Faisalabad.

She said that dinner will be hosted in honour of presidents of All Women Chambers presidents. The Conference will be organized on 15th Nov, 2021 from 09 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. She told that Nilo Bakhtiar, former Federal Minister for Tourism will be the chief guest. She said that necessary Committees have been constituted for this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

