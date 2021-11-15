ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Low-merit/failed candidates’ particulars: PIC summons FPSC chairman

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has summoned Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) regarding non-disclosures of the particulars of low- merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

It is reliably learnt that a tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, lodged a complaint with the PM Citizen Portal to the prime minister against FPSC Chairman and other allies, alleging that the FPSC is trying to hide crucial information to public the particulars of low-merit/failed candidates for appointment as judicial members (BS-21) in the ATIR.

Butt, filed a request under Article 19A of the Constitution for provision of information regarding the appointment of Judicial Members in the ATIR to inquire about particulars of low merit/failed candidates, to the chairman FPSC but unable to fetch data. Later the applicant Waheed Butt approached the ‘PIC’ under their appellate jurisdiction and filed an appeal under Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

As per law governing the right of access to information, all ministries, divisions, and attached departments of the federal government as “public body”, the FPSC and its Chairman falls in this category. As the right of access to information is the latest law, it overrides the rules framed in the past. He required complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview under Case No F4-195/2018-R and Case No F4-15/2020-R. Although no government department is forthcoming in providing the information requested under the right of access to information, the FPSC has been accused of avoiding to public the vital information, the appellant added.

PIC hearing summon stated “The said appeals are fixed for regular hearing before the Pakistan Information Commission. In exercise of powers vested in this commission, Chairman FPSC is summoned to appear before the Commission or through representative/PIO/designated officer at the time of hearing. Failure to attend the hearing will result in ex-Partee decision and the responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act. The case record in the above cited appeal, be produced before the Information Commission, it added.

