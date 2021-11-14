NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

LAHORE: Former Managing Director (MD) of National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) Eng Azaz Ahmad was forced to resign by the Board of Directors (BoD) when he showed his intention to take action against a general manager (GM), said reliable sources.

It may be noted that Business Recorder had pointed out in its November 9 report that the said general manager is also now aspirant to assume additional charge of the office of MD NTDC.

Sources said the position of Federal information minister Ch Fawad Hussain had announced the other day that the name of Joint Secretary Power Division Ahmed Taimoor Nasir has been approved by the Cabinet for the office of the MD.

However, departmental sources have maintained that the federal information minister has mixed up the name and the additional charge is being given to GM Manzoor Ahmed who was set to face disciplinary action by the former MD.

Earlier, they said, GM HR of NTDC was also coerced to resign while posing him a threat of his termination. After his resignation, the charge of GM HR was given to a Deputy Manager three tiers down bypassing the competent professionals having position of director general (DG) HR, Addl. DGs HR, and Managers HR to put the enquiry under the carpet and get the controversial GM exonerated.

Chairman BoD Naveed Ismail could not be reached for his comments. According to the inquiry report, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, GM Manzoor Ahmed, along with other officials, was "found guilty of severe misconduct by shifting of an under acquisition land of Chakwal Substation from plane piece of land into deep ditches with mala fide intent".

According to details, the 500/220/ 132kV Grid Station Chakwal was proposed on the basis of system studies conducted by Power System Planning NTDC to ensure the sustainable development/up gradation of NTDC infrastructure to meet the additional load demand. PC-l of the said project was approved by CDWP.

Consequently, for the construction of Grid Station Chakwal, EHV NTDC Department proposed three sites in the district Chakwal, including site No. 1 near Village Rabal, site No.2 near Dhoke Bair, and site No.3 near Bakri Village. However, those found guilty had shifted the under acquisition land of Chakwal Substation from plane piece of land into deep ditches with mala fide intent.

